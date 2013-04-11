Samsung Galaxy Mega official, coming in 6.3-inch and 5.8-inch screen sizes

Samsung's new behemoth Android handset range has now been announced officially. Coming in two screen sizes, the Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3 and Samsung Galaxy Mega 5.8 will both launch in May around Europe and Russia, with a more global reach planned for later.

Sitting between the Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Note 2, the Mega duo are phablets in every sense. Samsung claims they "combine the portability and convenience of a smartphone with the power, multitasking capabilities and extensive viewing experience of a tablet". However, they don't come with an intelligent stylus, like the Note range.

Both handsets come with Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) from the get go, but differ in several key areas. Not only in screen size, but specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy Mega 5.8, a touch smaller than its stablemate

The Galaxy Mega 6.3 has a 1.7GHz dual-core processor, 3,200mAh battery, can be bought with either 8GB or 16GB of internal storage, and has 4G LTE data connectivity. The Galaxy Mega 5.8 comes with a 1.4GHz dual-core processor, 2,600mAh battery, is available only with 8GB of on-board storage, and is HSPA+ only.

They both have the same 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, 1.9-megapixel front. And they offer 1,5GB of RAM and the ability to upgrade storage by a further 64GB through microSD.

Plus, of course, they share the standard Samsung Touchwiz user interace and several key software features, including the recently announced S Translator, to be found on the Samsung Galaxy S4.

We're currently investigating whether "Europe" includes the UK in the rollout of the devices and will get back to you when we know more.

UPDATE: Samsung UK has confirmed to Pocket-lint that the Galaxy Mega 6.3 will be coming to the UK mid-May. It won't, however, be releasing the Mega 5.8 over here.