  S Orb tipped for Samsung Galaxy Note 3, Sammy's answer to Photo Sphere

S Orb, a camera technology that is essentially Samsung's version of Photo Sphere, is being tipped for inclusion on the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 when it launches later this year.

Originally rumoured to appear on the Samsung Galaxy S4, it is believed that the software wasn't available in time for its March launch, so has been pushed back to be a headline feature on the next Note device instead. It is expected that the Note 3 will be announced during the second Samsung Unpacked event of the year, rumoured to be slated for September - around IFA in Berlin.

Like Photo Sphere - which is baked into Android Jelly Bean 4.2 and is a part of the Nexus 4's feature set - S Orb will allow a user to shoot 360-degree photos. However, unlike a panoramic view mode, it works by taking individual shots of the entire surroundings, including above and below and then stitching them all together to make an immersive shot collage.

According to the original SGS4 rumour published on Android Geeks, Samsung will also add Facebook integration to S Orb to allow users to post interactive orb shots.

Android Geeks' tipster also claims that Samsung will be rolling out the camera software enhancement to the Galaxy S4, S3 and Note 2 as part of the Key Lime Pie OS upgrade later this year.

Pic: Google's Photo Sphere software