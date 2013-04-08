  Samsung announces mid-range Galaxy Win handset with 4.7-inch screen

Samsung has announced a new mid-range handset in the form of the 1.2 GHz quad-core Galaxy Win. The phone, which looks very similar to the Galaxy S4 albeit with a slightly slower processor, is the latest device to come out of Samsung's doors.

It boasts a 5-megapixel camera on the rear, 8GB of on-board storage, a 2000 mAh battery and a 4.7-inch screen. While we can't know the exact resolution of the display, we expect it will be 720p.

Samsung has included some built-in camera effects such as Continuous Shot and Best Photo as well as other colour stylisation tweaks. Then there is a new "Easy Mode" which can strip back the Android home screen so you get access to your most used functions. Android 4.1 Jelly Bean is also included.

Finally, Motion UX is also included allowing you to control certain elements of the phone via gesture controls. Samsung is pretty schtum at the moment about pricing and availability unfortunately. We do know it will be shipping in white and grey, but exactly when we can't be sure.

Samsung has really gone for the jugular with device releases of late. You can't move for Samsung handsets, with even more rumours today pointing to a larger selection of phones carrying screens all the way up to 6.3-inches.