  Samsung Experience Shops to open within 1,400 Best Buy stores in US

Samsung has confirmed that it will launch 1,400 "Experience Shops" in Best Buy stores in the US in the coming weeks.

The Samsung Experience Shop (trademarked, of course) will be installed in more than 1,400 Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile specialty stores across the US beginning this month, with over 900 in store by early May and the additional 500 by early summer.

"At the Samsung Experience Shops, consumers can experience Samsung's full range of mobile products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, connected cameras and accessories, all in one location," the manufacturer said. "The shops enable consumers to interact with and buy Samsung's latest mobile products and experience how the devices connect together to enrich their lives."

It's the first time the company has created such a retail offering in the US, but in the UK it's rather old news. The company already offers many a "store within a store" in a number of Phones 4u shops in the UK, including the flagship store on London's Oxford Street.

Playing on the idea of the Apple Genius Bar, select Best Buy stores will have "Samsung Smart Service", which, according to the electronics giant, includes dedicated "Samsung Experience Consultants" and Best Buy blue-shirted sales associates to assist customers with purchasing and activating mobile products on the carrier of their choice.

The pair are even launching a dedicated area on the Best Buy website so you don't have to look at non-Samsung products when you shop.