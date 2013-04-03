Samsung Galaxy Star and Pocket Neo offer basic specs, dual SIM support

Samsung has announced two new smartphones in its Samsung Galaxy line, pitched at those on a budget: the Samsung Galaxy Star and the Samsung Galaxy Pocket Neo.

The diminutive devices come with similar designs, with a 3-inch 320 x 240 pixel resolution display, marking these devices as the very ground floor of entry-level. There’s a 2-megapixel camera on the rear that reinforces this position.

Internally, the Samsung Galaxy Star has a 1GHz processor, while the Samsung Galaxy Pocket Neo has 850MHz, both with 512MB of RAM. Both offer 4GB of internal memory, expandable via microSD up to 32GB.

The distinct feature of the Galaxy Star and Pocket Neo is perhaps the dual SIM support, suggesting that these devices will be landing in developing markets. The hardware might not provide the best user experience Android has to offer, but you’ll at least stay connected. Samsung says there will be single SIM options in some markets, but are yet to confirm where.

Other features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS are present, all powered by a 1200mAh battery. Given the limited hardware specs, we’d expect that battery to give you good performance and see these compact smartphones sail through the day.

Both are powered by Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, overlaid with Samsung’s TouchWiz user interface, bringing with it smart motion features like shake to scan for networks or flipping the phone face down to cancel the ringer.

The Samsung Galaxy Star measures 104.95 x 58 x 11.9mm and weighs 100.5g; the Samsung Galaxy Pocket Neo measures 105 x 57.8 x 11.8mm and also weighs 100.5g.

No word on pricing and availability.