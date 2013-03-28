  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S4 16GB £630 SIM-free, £100 more than iPhone 5

It's been an exciting day for those looking to get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy S4, pre-orders have opened and all the contract tariffs have been revealed. There are even a number of giveaways and incentives being offered by several of the networks and retailers to get your hard-earned moolah. Fun times. Well, until you realise that the new Samsung flagship phone is a staggering £100 more expensive than even the iPhone 5.

Carphone Warehouse is the only one of the high street stores that has listed a SIM-free price for pre-order, and has tagged it at £629.95. And we believe that's for the 16GB version. Although the retailer hasn't listed the storage capacity of the model on offer, every other pre-order open in the UK is for the 16GB edition, so it's a safe bet that this one is too.

We'll be checking on that to confirm it with Carphone Warehouse, but even if it is the 32GB SGS4, that would still be approximately £30 more expensive than the iPhone 5.

The Samsung handset's biggest rivals in the premium Android smartphone space, the HTC One and Sony Xperia Z, both enter the market £519, and the One offers 32GB of storage for that price.

If the Carphone Warehouse price is genuine (Clove does offer it at £579.99, but is not a high street retailer), this Snapdragon 600 quad-core Samsung phone is one of the most expensive (non-luxury) we've encountered yet.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 will be available from 26 April. All major networks and retailers are now offering it for pre-order in the UK.

