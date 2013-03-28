Samsung Galaxy S4 price plans revealed as pre-orders open for business

The Samsung Galaxy S4 doesn't hit the stores until 26 April, but all major networks and phone retailers have now opened their doors for pre-orders - for the 16GB model at least. And some are offering numerous additional incentives as they jockey for your business.

Prices are also now known, as the plans have been listed, with one manufacturer already offering 4G services for the phone - EE, naturally.

The first network in the UK to offer a 4G LTE data service, having got a heads up while the additional spectrum bands are divided between the successful bidders in the recent auction, offers the new Android handset for just £19.99 - if you're willing to pay either £56 or £76 per month on a 24-month contract. That'll get you 8GB or 20GB of 4G data per month respectively, but may be a bit to steep for many.

At the other end of the scale, it'll cost you £269.99 for the phone on a £31 per month 24-month contract. That offers 500MB of data per month.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 is also available on EE's 3G network, through T-Mobile and Orange. There are numerous prices on both, even going as low as £10.50 per month, but they each offer reasonable packages from around £36 per month for 24-months, with the phone costing £109.99. They differ in that T-Mobile offers unlimited data on that package, while Orange's offers 1GB per month.

All EE umbrella plans come with a free SGS4 accessory pack worth £54.99.

You can actually get the handset for free from Vodafone. The network is offering it gratis on a 24-month contract for £42 per month. You also get 2GB of data per month for that, and don't forget that the phone is futureproofed for all networks' 4G services when they launch later in the year - including Vodafone's.

If you're willing to pay £69, you can get the SGS4 on a £37 per month 24-month contract too.

O2 is offering an online pre-order exclusive of £37 per month for 24-months, with the handset costing £99.99. That gets you 2GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts. There are also tariffs available from £32 up to £52 per month, with the latter offering the phone for free.

You can also get the handset for free from Three, and from the low price of £35 per month on a 24-month contract. That also offers all-you-can-eat data on the company's Ultrafast network (faster than conventional 3G, not as fast as 4G). If you are willing to pay an extra £2 per month, you also get a stack more included minutes of talktime.

Virgin Media is yet to open its pre-order page, but Phones 4u and Carphone Warehouse are probably offering the biggest kick back incentives of the lot.

Phones 4u is offering a Google Play voucher with every SGS4 pre-ordered, at a range of values up to £100 depending on the price plan chosen. For example, if you pre-order the phone through the retailer on the EE 4G network at £46 per month, you get a £100 voucher to spend on Google's content store. From £41 per month, you get £50 and so on.

In addition, Phones 4u is holding a prize draw each day during the pre-order period with one winner daily getting a Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet and Samsung Galaxy Camera.

Carphone Warehouse is also giving away a stack of goodies. The first 2,000 customers to pre-order the phone through the retailer will get a free Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7-inch tablet worth £149, and an accessory bundle for their new phone, comprising an in-car charger, screen protector and case (worth £65). Tariffs are similar to those offered by the individual networks.

It is also offering the Samsung Galaxy S4 SIM-free for £629.95 for the 16GB version.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 will be available to buy from 26 April.