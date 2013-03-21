  Which Samsung Galaxy S4 will you get? Processor variants listed by country

The Samsung Galaxy S4 could be getting an 8-core variant in the UK after all. A list put together by Sammobile reveals which countries will be getting what version of the phone, and some will get both.

For those who don't know, Samsung announced the Galaxy S4 as an Exynos 5 octa-core handset, before revealing that there would be a quad-core version as well. What followed was some flip-flopping, with Samsung initially saying that the UK would get the octa-core version, before changing direction with Samsung claiming that the UK version of the phone would use a quad-core Snapdragon 600 processor.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S4 pictures and hands-on

However, this list from Sammobile suggests that the UK will get both the I9500 and I9505 variants of the phone. The I9500 is octa-core, the I9505 runs on a Snapdragon 600 and supports LTE. We can't confirm the accuracy of this list, so do take whatever Sammobile has to say with a pinch of salt, but with Samsung sending mixed messages, it might well prove to be true.

Interestingly, the US is listed as getting only the I9505 version. Korea will, of course, get both offerings. While we can't be sure yet what sort of performance boost the 8-core chip will bring over the quad-core variant, if any, we imagine those after spec boasting will want the I9500.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 goes on sale on 26 April. Pricing is yet to be announced, but every major network now has a pre-register page for the phone. See below for the full list of countries and the Samsung Galaxy S4 version you could be getting.

North America

GT-I9505 - Canada

GT-I9505 - United States

Africa



GT-I9500 - Algeria

GT-I9500 - Egypt

GT-I9500 - Kenya

GT-I9500 - Lybia

GT-I9500 - Morocco

GT-I9500 - Nigeria

Asia / Middle East

GT-I9500 - Afghanistan

GT-I9500 - Bangladesh

GT-I9500 - China

GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - Hong Kong

GT-I9500 - India

GT-I9500 - Indonesia

GT-I9500 - Iran

GT-I9500 - Iraq

GT-I**** - Israel

GT-I9500 - Kazakhstan

GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - Korea

GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - Malaysia

GT-I9500 - Nepal

GT-I9500 - Pakistan

GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - Philippines

GT-I9500 - Russia

GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - Saudi Arabia

GT-I9505 - Singapore

GT-I9500 - Sri Lanka

GT-I9500 - Taiwan

GT-I9500 - Thailand

GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - United Arab Emirates

GT-I9500 - Uzbekistan

GT-I9500 - Vietnam

Australia

GT-I9505 - Australia

Europe

GT-I9505 - Austria

GT-I9505 - Baltic states

GT-I9505 - Belgium & Luxemburg

GT-I9505 - Bosnia and Herzegovina

GT-I9505 - Bulgaria

GT-I**** - Croatia

GT-I9505 - Cyprus

GT-I9505 - Czech Republic

GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - France

GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - Germany

GT-I9505 - Greece

GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - Italy

GT-I9505 - Macedonia

GT-I9505 - Nordic countries

GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - Poland

GT-I9505 - Romania

GT-I9500 - Russia

GT-I9505 - Portugal

GT-I**** - Serbia

GT-I9505 - Slovakia

GT-I9505 - Slovenia

GT-I9505 - Spain

GT-I9505 - Switzerland

GT-I9505 - The Netherlands

GT-I9500 - Turkey

GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - United Kingdom

GT-I9500 - Ukraine