  Which Samsung Galaxy S4 will you get? Processor variants listed by country

The Samsung Galaxy S4 could be getting an 8-core variant in the UK after all. A list put together by Sammobile reveals which countries will be getting what version of the phone, and some will get both.
For those who don't know, Samsung announced the Galaxy S4 as an Exynos 5 octa-core handset, before revealing that there would be a quad-core version as well. What followed was some flip-flopping, with Samsung initially saying that the UK would get the octa-core version, before changing direction with Samsung claiming that the UK version of the phone would use a quad-core Snapdragon 600 processor.
READ: Samsung Galaxy S4 pictures and hands-on
However, this list from Sammobile suggests that the UK will get both the I9500 and I9505 variants of the phone. The I9500 is octa-core, the I9505 runs on a Snapdragon 600 and supports LTE. We can't confirm the accuracy of this list, so do take whatever Sammobile has to say with a pinch of salt, but with Samsung sending mixed messages, it might well prove to be true.
Interestingly, the US is listed as getting only the I9505 version. Korea will, of course, get both offerings. While we can't be sure yet what sort of performance boost the 8-core chip will bring over the quad-core variant, if any, we imagine those after spec boasting will want the I9500.
The Samsung Galaxy S4 goes on sale on 26 April. Pricing is yet to be announced, but every major network now has a pre-register page for the phone. See below for the full list of countries and the Samsung Galaxy S4 version you could be getting.
North America
GT-I9505 - Canada
GT-I9505 - United States
Africa
GT-I9500 - Algeria
GT-I9500 - Egypt
GT-I9500 - Kenya
GT-I9500 - Lybia
GT-I9500 - Morocco
GT-I9500 - Nigeria
Asia / Middle East
GT-I9500 - Afghanistan
GT-I9500 - Bangladesh
GT-I9500 - China
GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - Hong Kong
GT-I9500 - India
GT-I9500 - Indonesia
GT-I9500 - Iran
GT-I9500 - Iraq
GT-I**** - Israel
GT-I9500 - Kazakhstan
GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - Korea
GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - Malaysia
GT-I9500 - Nepal
GT-I9500 - Pakistan
GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - Philippines
GT-I9500 - Russia
GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - Saudi Arabia
GT-I9505 - Singapore
GT-I9500 - Sri Lanka
GT-I9500 - Taiwan
GT-I9500 - Thailand
GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - United Arab Emirates
GT-I9500 - Uzbekistan
GT-I9500 - Vietnam
Australia
GT-I9505 - Australia
Europe
GT-I9505 - Austria
GT-I9505 - Baltic states
GT-I9505 - Belgium & Luxemburg
GT-I9505 - Bosnia and Herzegovina
GT-I9505 - Bulgaria
GT-I**** - Croatia
GT-I9505 - Cyprus
GT-I9505 - Czech Republic
GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - France
GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - Germany
GT-I9505 - Greece
GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - Italy
GT-I9505 - Macedonia
GT-I9505 - Nordic countries
GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - Poland
GT-I9505 - Romania
GT-I9500 - Russia
GT-I9505 - Portugal
GT-I**** - Serbia
GT-I9505 - Slovakia
GT-I9505 - Slovenia
GT-I9505 - Spain
GT-I9505 - Switzerland
GT-I9505 - The Netherlands
GT-I9500 - Turkey
GT-I9500 / GT-I9505 - United Kingdom
GT-I9500 - Ukraine