  Samsung experiences executive change-up, two new CEOs added

Samsung has announced an executive shake-up at the CEO rank. The electronics giant has appointed Boo-keun Yoon and JK Shin as new CEOs, shortly after the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S4. With vice-chairman Oh-Hyun Kwon in charge of Samsung's component business and CEO since last summer, Samsung now has three chief executives.

"The new leadership structure will serve to clarify and enhance independent management of the two set divisions, as well as the independent management of the set and component businesses," Samsung explained.

JK Shin previously served as the head of Samsung Mobile. Boo-keun Yoon was previously president of Samsung Electronics. They were seen together at the Galaxy S4 event.

The three executives will now each be heading up one of the three main parts of Samsung: Yoon at electronics (TV and appliance products), Shin at mobile, and Kwon at components.

"The new appointments recognise the strong performance of President Yoon and President Shin. Under President Yoon, Samsung’s TV business maintained and solidified its global leadership position after becoming global No. 1 in 2006," Samsung said in a press release. "Under President Shin, Samsung’s mobile business posted significant growth and attained global No 1 position in smartphones in 2011 and in overall mobile phones in 2012."

