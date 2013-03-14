Samsung Galaxy S4 launch: We're here in New York

The waiting is nearly over, the Samsung Galaxy S4 is to be unveiled at the Radio City Music Hall in the heart of New York City and Pocket-lint is here, with reporter's notepad and high expectations in tow.

We pretty much know that the handset itself will be launched, and all the exciting new features will be discussed in depth, but will Samsung pull anything else out of the bag for the first Samsung Unpacked event of 2013?

What you can be assured of is that Pocket-lint will present you a hands-on test of the new handset the very moment we, er, get our hands on it today. Plus, you will be able to follow all of the news live on the site as things are announced.

And that's not all. Samsung has also partnered with us to present the live feed of the New York launch event on Pocket-lint itself. So join us later for all the action as it happens.

