Re-live the baffling and bonkers Samsung Galaxy S4 launch (pictures)

The Samsung Galaxy S4 has now been launched, but with an 11pm start time in the UK, you might have missed all the action, all the announcements, and the at times baffling off-broadway style stage play that Samsung used to show-off some of the new features of the phone.

After the big reveal by the company's CEO JK Shin, actors rather than product managers were left to roleplay out what you'll be able to do when you get the Samsung Galaxy S4.

That meant kids tap-dancing, middle-aged women on the town Sex and the City style, and Will Chase, a Broadway actor himself, playing MC. There was even an orchestra to gee the whole thing along and give it an Oscar like feel (almost).

If the idea of sitting through the 1 hour 30 minute presentation sounds like to much, we've grab a collection of shots to show you just how off-the-wall some of it was.

If the idea of sitting through the 1 hour 30 minute presentation sounds like to much, we've grab a collection of shots to show you just how off-the-wall some of it was.

