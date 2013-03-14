More leaked Samsung Galaxy S4 pictures appear

Fresh pictures of Samsung's new Galaxy S4 phone have been leaked and from the look of it, they match the design of other leaks perfectly.

So is this the Galaxy S4? To all intents and purposes, it looks likely. Samsung appears to have gone for an iPhone 5-style evolution approach, with the design of new handset closely resembling the previous phone.

It has a split colour, just like the Times Square adverts. The front is black, the back white with a sort of flecked design which we imagine adds grip.

As for specs, there is a 4.99-inch 1080p display and a 1.8GHz Exynos 5410 processor inside. The handset is 7.7mm thick and weighs 138g.

The 533Mhz PowerVR SGX 544MP3 GPU inside is closely matched with that of the iPhone 5, so the SGS 4 will have gaming covered nicely - but then you would expect it to.

There's 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD slot. The phone also uses Eye Tracking and a sort of S-Pen-style finger hover option, which you can use to control the handset without touching the screen.

We can't know if the leak is real, but it certainly looks it. Whatever happens, Pocket-lint will be there to cover things live from New York.

UPDATE Videos of the SmartPause and Floating Touch in action have also been added. They show how you can use the SGS4 by floating your finger above the screen, rather than touching it.

On top of that, the SmartPause function works by pausing video when you take your eyes away from the screen.