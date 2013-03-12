  Samsung Galaxy S4 benchmarks show Qualcomm GPU in tow

Another leak for the Galaxy S4, this time in UK spec and in better detail. AnTuTu benchmarks of the phone posted on Omio.com show a quad-core 1.8 GHz ARMv7 processor, 2GB of RAM and interestingly, a Qualcomm Adreno 320 GPU renderer which is the same as the Nexus 4.

The handset also has a slightly different name, the Samsung Galaxy S4 GT-I9505, compared to the Chinese variant leaked earlier, called the GT-I9502.

We already knew the display was 1080p from this morning's leak, but now we have the 480dpi to play with. That is very pixel dense compared to the SGS3, which is 320dpi. The HTC One is 468 and the iPhone 5 326.

That AnTuTu benchmark score seen in the SGS4 leaked pictures is also very impressive. At 22630 however it appears less powerful than the HTC One, which manages 23055.

Camera info has also appeared in the leak, with a 12.8 megapixel snapper on the back and a 2.1 shooter on the front. Both of which we presume will manage 1080p recording.

Two leaks in one day for the Samsung Galaxy S4, just a couple of days away from its 14 March unveiling. Pocket-lint will be there in New York for its official arrival and will naturally be sending you everything you need to know about the new phone.