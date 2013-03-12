  Samsung posts clearest Galaxy S4 teaser yet

Samsung has posted the biggest tease yet for the upcoming Galaxy S4, partially revealing the front of the handset ahead of its unveiling on 14 March.

Samsung's photo looks to corroborate earlier leaked images that indicate not much will change on the hardware front, compared to the Galaxy S III.

Of course, Samsung doesn't want to reveal everything before the event, keeping internal specs, screensize, and software features under wraps until the company takes the stage in New York. That won't stop the endless teases, however.

The specs for the Galaxy S4 - according to screengrabs of an earlier leak - include a 13-megapixel camera (listed as 12.8-megapixel, 4128 x 3096), Android 4.2.1, Full HD (1920 x 1080) screen, 1.8GHz processor, and 2GB of RAM.

According to the New York Times earlier this month, a new eye-tracking technology will be featured that will allow users to scroll through web pages without touching the screen and using only their eyes. When a user's eyes reach the bottom of an article's page, the software will automatically scroll down to reveal the next paragraphs of text.

Pocket-lint will be live in New York City on 14 March to bring you the latest.