Alleged Samsung Galaxy S4 hands-on pictures leaked, GT-I9502 in name

Hands-on pictures of a Samsung device under the designation GT-I9502 have appeared in a Chinese forum, which the poster claims to be of a dual-SIM version of the Samsung Galaxy S4 ahead of its official launch in New York on Wednesday.

There are several things to back up his claim. The specs, according to screengrabs of the system, include a 13-megapixel camera (listed as 12.8-megapixel, 4128 x 3096), Android 4.2.1, Full HD (1920 x 1080) screen, 1.8GHz processor, and 2GB of RAM.

There are some anomalies. For a start, Pocket-lint's own trusted source told us last week that the processor would definitely be "octo-core". Four cores will be joined by another four to offset usage for power purposes. These leaked images just highlight a quad-core ARM v7 processor.

Also, many of the previous rumours suggested that it would be more square in design than the Galaxy S3 or Note 2, but these pictures make it similar to former form factors.

But there's one last thing that sways us back to the "could-be" camp. Look at the dots on the bezel and rear, remind you of something? Now take a look at the background in the Samsung teaser video and on the billboards currently reigning over Times Square. Seem familiar?

Hmmm...

Pics: 52Samsung.com

What do you think? Fake or real? The SGS4 or an entirely different handset? Let us know in the comments below...