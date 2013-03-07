  1. Home
New Yorkers told to get ready for Samsung Galaxy S4 launch, signs appear above Times Square venue


  
Samsung has sent Pocket-lint some pictures from Times Square in New York, where it is getting ready to hold its Samsung Unpacked event on 14 March. It is no big secret that it is the Samsung Galaxy S4 Android smartphone that will be launched, as further evidenced by the billboards deployed around the venue.

One thing that has just struck us which we've not mentioned before is that, as on the paper invitation, the billboards highlight the event as Samsung Unpacked: Episode 1, which has got us thinking on what might be coming up later in the year.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S4: Everything you need to know

It certainly suggests there will be an Episode 2, a second event which we would fully expect to happen around the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin in September. The last Unpacked event was in August last year just before IFA, so it would make sense.

At that time, Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 2 for Europe, so it would take a fool to bet against the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 during Episode 2. Hmmm..

Either that, or the Episode 1 reference means that the Galaxy S4 launch will be presented by Jar Jar Binks and a kid with a mop top. We really hope, in this instance, that we're wrong.

Pocket-lint will be in New York to cover the Samsung Galaxy S4 launch as it happens. Make sure you join us for the news, views and hands-on reports.

