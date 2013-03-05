Samsung Galaxy S4 alleged specs and design leaked in new graphic (fake)

Supposed specifications and overall design for Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S4 have leaked in a graphic, perhaps giving us the first real look of what's to come.

Twitter account @evleaks, which has been a solid source for handset information in the past, leaked what looks to be Samsung marketing material (or plain-old mock-up) covering the S4's features. We've now had it confirmed that it's fake, see the update below.

According to the graphic, the Galaxy S4, or IV as Samsung likes to say, will feature a Super AMOLED Full HD touchscreen, 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, 16GB/32GB/64GB of storage, 2GB of RAM and Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

Even more interesting is a look at a rendering of the device, which is rumoured to be 4.99-inches. The graphic looks to show no buttons on the front of the device, and an almost edge-to-edge display.

Another graphic shows the Galaxy S4 compared to Samsung's past Galaxy handsets, confirming that it may be the largest one yet in the Galaxy S line-up.

An earlier report mentioned word that the Galaxy S4 would be focusing on software innovation more than hardware. A new eye-tracking technology that will allow users to scroll through web pages without touching the screen and use only their eyes is rumoured to be featured.

UPDATE: Well this story just got a lot more interesting. It turns out that the rendering was actually a mock-up of the Expansys France team, with the the online outlet claiming that @evleaks took the image, applied its own watermark and claimed the victory reported above, when questioned on the source of the image on its website.

@whatthebitour webdesigner made them !!! Evleaks stole them and added his logo :S — eXpansysFR (@eXpansysFR) March 5, 2013

At least you can breathe a sign of relief that the rendering isn't what the Samung Galaxy S4 is going to look like. With the SGS4 being one of the most hotly anticipated devices of 2013, rumours and speculation are rife.

It's a slip for @evleaks, however, who has successfully leaked a number of high profile handsets in recent months, including the rival HTC One.

Pocket-lint will be live at Samsung's 14 March press event in New York City to bring you the real deal.