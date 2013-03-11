  Samsung teases Galaxy S4... hints at dropping Roman numerals (video)

Samsung has released a teaser video for its Unpacked event in New York City on 14 March which reveals a couple of things about its forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S4 flagship smartphone.

First, it could well be dropping the Roman numeral naming convention adopted with the previous two phones in the series for the more SEO-friendly "4" that tech sites have plumped for anyway. And also, that the Samsung Galaxy S4 smartphone will be the exact replica of Gwyneth Paltrow's head (yeah, spoiler alert and that, sorry).

If you haven't seen Se7en, you'll have no idea what we're talking about. If you have, the phrase "what's in the box" reveals all.

We're telling you. Paltrow's head. Just you wait to see if we're wrong, oh doubters.

Pocket-lint will be at the Samsung Unpacked event in NYC on 14 March. We'll bring you all the news and our initial thoughts on the new Android phone as it happens.

UPDATE: Samsung has added the second part of its teaser video series. Now you have two pieces of cringe-worthy video to enjoy. The only tip we can gather from it is through the kid's "it's my favourite colour" statement. He is holding an Oreo, so could it be black and white? Or, more likely, there will be black and white variants (as in the black and white posters in Times Square).

