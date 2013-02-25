Samsung Galaxy S4: 14 March reveal in New York confirmed

Samsung has confirmed that it will reveal the Samsung Galaxy S IV in New York on 14 March, tweeting details of the Samsung Unpacked event.

The details, from the official Samsung Mobile Twitter account, run with the candid tagline "Ready 4 The Show", as well as inviting us to "come and meet the next Galaxy" with confirmation of the official launch event videostream to be hosted on YouTube.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 will be announced in New York, with the show starting at 19:00 EST on Thursday 14 March 2013, 00:00 GMT Friday 15 March.

The confirmation comes as the rest of the mobile phone industry gathers in Barcelona to see what the industry has to offer, although we suspect that this announcement will now dominate the news headlines.

It will be the first US launch of Samsung's flagship Galaxy smartphone in three years, company spokeswoman Chenny Kim said.

"We introduced the Galaxy S III in London last year, and this time we changed the venue [to New York] ... as we were bombarded with requests from US mobile carriers to unveil the Galaxy S IV in the country," Samsung Electronics' mobile division chief JK Shin was quoted as saying on the Edaily news website, picked up by Reuters.

The date won't come as a surprise, having been widely rumoured previously, but the words of JK Shin do seem to confirm a continuation of Samsung's naming convention.

Otherwise, little is known about the next Galaxy handset from Samsung. It has been rumoured that a 4.99-inch 1080p display will front the device, along with debate about whether it will carry a Samsung Exynos processor, or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 chipset found in the recently launched rival, the HTC One.

So there we have it. It seems that Samsung wanted to add a little spice to Mobile World Congress, confirming the launch smack-bang in the middle of LG, Nokia and Sony's press conferences in Barcelona.

