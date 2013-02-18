  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S IV announcement tipped for 14 March event in New York

Samsung is set to announce its next-generation Galaxy S IV on 14 March, according to Eldar Murtazin, founder of Russian telecom website Mobile-review. Murtazin didn't go as far to say which device Samsung will announce in his tweet, but according to a bevy of rumours and the general timeline, the Galaxy S IV makes perfect sense. 

The Galaxy S IV spec-sheet includes a 4.99-inch SuperAMOLED display, 2GB of RAM, 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, 2-megapixel front-facing camera, and Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean, according to rumours in recent weeks.

SamMobile earlier reported 15 March as a potential announcement date, but now says the 14 March date makes sense.

Given the success of the Galaxy S III, the Galaxy S IV is highly anticipated. It's not clear what the overall form-factor will look like, but some leaks have pointed to it being similar to the earlier generation.

Murtazin further adds that the Galaxy S IV will be announced at an event in New York. Samsung is yet to provide official information, but right now it is clear the South Korea-based company is skipping out on a Mobile World Congress 2013 announcement

