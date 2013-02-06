Samsung Galaxy Young and Galaxy Fame bring Jelly Bean to the masses

Samsung has announced two new (ish) Android smartphones in the Galaxy range, pitched at the affordable end of the market.

The Samsung Galaxy Young name isn’t entirely new: in 2011 there was a Samsung Galaxy Y, with the Y standing for, you guessed it, young.

The Samsung Galaxy Young (above) features a 3.27-inch display with a 480 x 320 pixel resolution and there’s a 3-megapixel camera around the back, entry-level specs.

Powering the phone is a 1GHz processor and 768MB of RAM. There is 4GB of internal memory, although you can expand this with microSD.

All the normal connectivity is in place, including GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as motion sensors to give you some of the smart Samsung features. A highlight is that this budget phone is launching on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, meaning it’s relatively up to date.

The 1300mAh battery might sound a little low on capacity but given these specs, we’d expect it to last all day. The Samsung Galaxy Young measures 58.6 x 109.4 x 12.5mm and weighs just 112g.

Samsung Galaxy Fame

The second phone announced is the Samsung Galaxy Fame. It brings with it a slightly larger display at 3.5-inches, but still with a low resolution at 480 x 320, so you can expect it to be pretty grainy.

Where it does get a boost in pixels, however, is with the 5-megapixel camera on the back, as well as the 0.3-megapixel camera on the front.

You get the same 1GHz processor, although the RAM is specified at 512MB, which is positively prehistoric, and there’s 4GB of internal storage, again expandable via microSD.

You get the same connectivity, but Bluetooth sees a hop to version 4.0 and there’s an option for NFC, although we imagine this will vary from country to country, as will dual SIM options. The Samsung Galaxy Fame measures 113.2 x 61.6 x 11.6mm and weighs 120.6g.

Again you get Android 4.1 Jelly Bean skinned with Samsung’s UI, and integration of some of Samsung’s smart features, such as smart alert and shake to update.

Both of these new Galaxy handsets will be coming to the UK from March 2013, in a range of attractive colours. Judging by the specs, they’ll be very affordable too.