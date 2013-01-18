  Samsung Galaxy S4 allegedly spotted in benchmark tests, has 1.8GHz Exynos 5 Octa 8-core processor

What is believed to be the Samsung Galaxy S IV has been spotted in a couple of AnTuTu benchmark tests.

Reports claim that the Android benchmarking software has been used on two unknown Samsung devices, one Korean, one British, that sport the identifiers SHV-E300S and GT-I9500. Both are commonly associated with the Samsung Galaxy S IV in other rumours.

If true, the tests confirm two things. One, the new handset will come will Android 4.2.1 (Jelly Bean) out of the box. And two, that it will have a 1.8GHz processor.

This latter fact complies with earlier rumours that Samsung will be employing its own proprietary Exynos 5 Octa eight-core processor in the Galaxy S IV. Japanese website rbmen states that the processor has a "maximum frequency" of 1.8GHz.

It's a leap of faith for sure, but not one that doesn't make for tantalising reading.

Previous rumours, based on a display Samsung exhibited at CES 2013, also suggest that the phone will come with a 4.99-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) screen. There has also been an alleged press picture of what the Galaxy S IV looks like knocking about.

The most commonly held belief at present is that Samsung's flagship handset will launch during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of February.