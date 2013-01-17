  1. Home
Samsung to announce 8-inch Galaxy Note tablet at MWC

Samsung plans to expand its Galaxy Note line with an 8-inch Galaxy Note tablet, according to sources in the know. 

SamMobile has leaked the specs for the 8-inch Samsung GT-N5100, which has reportedly been dubbed the Galaxy Note 8.0.

The tablet will allegedly feature an 8-inch 1280×800 TFT (Super Clear LCD) display, 5 -megapixel rear-shooter, 1.3-megapixel front-shooter, 2 GB of RAM, 4600 mAH battery, 16GB and 32GB variants + Micro SD slot, and S-Pen functionality.

Samsung will also ship both a Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 3G version of the Galaxy Note 8.0 and both will run on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, which we presume will be overlaid with Samsung's infamous TouchWiz UI. 

Samsung's current Note line consists of the first-generation Galaxy Note that's known for ushering in the era of larger handsets, the 5.3-inch Galaxy Note II, and 10-inch Galaxy Note II tablet set to compete with the iPad.

The 8-inch Note will be the company's chance to take on sub-$300 tablets that are under 8-inches -- namely Apple's iPad mini.

According to the report, Samsung will announce the device at Mobile World Congress 2013 in Barcelona at the end of February. No word on pricing or availability, but you bet Pocket-lint will be in attendance to bring you latest from the show floor.

