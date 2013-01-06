  Samsung Galaxy S II Jelly Bean update detailed

Samsung Korea has detailed the long-awaited Android Jelly Bean update for the Galaxy S II on its website. A release date has not been given, but we know the update will initially be available for all three local South Korean carriers.

The upgrade process will arrive through Samsung Kies and will take at least an hour to complete, according to the page published by Samsung. The Jelly Bean update will reduce the internal memory on the Galaxy S II from 12GB to 11GB. The 1GB lost will be used for a system partition.

The update will, of course, add stock Jelly Bean features such as Google Now and improved home screen, as well as preinstalling Google+, and navigation fluidity thanks to Project Butter.

Samsung, which loves to add its own flavour through TouchWiz, will also include its Smart Stay feature that uses the device's front-facing camera to keep it from auto-locking while the user is looking at the screen, as seen on the SGS3 and recent launches.

Samsung has provided no details on when the update will be released in its home country or worldwide. If we had to guess, global unlocked versions won't be far behind, followed by carriers across the UK and US.

Even though the Galaxy S III is selling at a rapid pace, the older Galaxy handset still holds a top spot, so owners should definitely be pleased.

Galaxy S II users: are you excited about the Jelly Bean update? Let us know in the comments below.