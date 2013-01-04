  Samsung Galaxy S4 press picture leaked, purportedly the real deal

A press image of what is claimed to be the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S IV smartphone has been leaked online, and it looks suspiciously like an SGS3 with the screen slightly enlarged and the home button removed.

Published by SamMobile, the picture looks like it has been shot on a computer screen of the original press image. The site claims it comes from a huge tip from a "Samsung insider". SamMobile also goes on to say that, while it can't be 100 per cent certain it's genuine, the fact that it looks so much like the Samsung Galaxy S III adds credibility to its authenticity.

Pocket-lint is not convinced. It would be easy to enlarge the screen on a SGS3 press image using Photoshop, remove the home button and slightly reduce the size of the Samsung logo at the top. Also, Samsung generally has more tricks up its sleeve than simply copying the same design year-on-year.

Nonetheless, the picture is one of the first to emerge, so it's interesting in that respect. It follows the clearly fake, but cleverly put together "hands-on" video of the new Samsung smartphone released last week.

Until Samsung launches the Galaxy S IV - believed to be around or during Mobile World Congress in February - we suspect many more "leaked" images will appear.

