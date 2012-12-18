  Samsung Galaxy Grand: Big screen, but low resolution

The Samsung Galaxy Grand is the latest big-screen Android smartphone from the Korean company.

But this isn't a handset that will have Galaxy S III or Galaxy Note II owners enviously eyeing the latest hardware. Although it gives you massive screen real estate, the specs look rather reserved, with a lowly 800 x 480 pixel resolution.

This will make for a soft display and plenty of fuzz, so it will lack the wow factor of rival devices at this size.

The handset itself measures 143.5 x 76.9 x 9.6mm and the design very much sticks to that of Samsung's latest phones. Perhaps we should be calling it the Samsung Galaxy S III Mini Maxi, because that's what it looks like.

Sitting at the core is a 1.2GHz dual-core processor with 1GB of RAM. You get 8GB of user memory, but there's a microSD slot so you can boost the memory by up to 64GB. There's a 2100mAh battery inside.

All the normal connectivity is in place, so you get HSPA+, Bluetooth 4 and Wi-Fi, along with all the sensors you'd expect. There's an 8-megapixel camera around the back and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, able to capture detail you'll never see on the screen.

The good news is that the Samsung Galaxy Grand runs Android 4.1.2 at launch, so it's almost up to date with Google's latest mobile OS. However, though it won't worry Samsung's top smartphones with it's specs, it still benefits from some of the smart software features, as we saw in the Samsung Galaxy S III Mini recently, such as S Voice, Direct Call and Smart Alert,

There will be two versions of the Samsung Galaxy Grand, a regular single SIM model (GT-I9080) and a dual-SIM alternative (GT-I9082).

No word on whether it's coming to the UK - we suspect that this will be available only in restricted territories, for those wanting the big screen without the cost of higher-definition models, so it could be a cracking phone for those on a budget.