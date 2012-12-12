  Samsung teams with rugby union champs Harlequins for Galaxy Note 2 training

Rugby union champions Harlequins have joined forces with Samsung to use the Galaxy Note II smartphone for training sessions. It will allow the coaching staff to use the S Pen and capturing software to illustrate team movements and tactics.

Using the Android version of Coach's Eye - the app we rather like here at Pocket-lint - the Harlequins' trainers can even record an individual or team session and draw direct on to the footage to show players exactly what they are doing right or wrong and how they can improve their movement or technique.

"The Galaxy Note II has already become a key part of our coaching programme after just a few weeks," said Conor O’Shea, director of rugby at Harlequins.

"The S Pen’s proving really useful in terms of creating training schedules and tip sheets, as well as editing them while we’re out on the pitch or making notes on the opposition.

"The fact the Galaxy Note II is so portable is a huge benefit – it not only cuts out huge amounts of paperwork, it also saves us having to carry around pens, paper and laptops everywhere we go – because we can just use the Galaxy Note II for everything."

It is hoped that working with the Samsung Galaxy Note II will help the team retain the Aviva Premiership trophy. They are currently top of the league after 10 matches played.