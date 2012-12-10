Samsung CES teaser hits, 'something new' inbound - UHD TV more likely than Galaxy S4 (video)

Samsung has posted an official teaser trailer for its CES 2013 presence, promising "something new" to be on view on its stand at the Las Vegas trade show next month. This has led to many speculating that the Samsung Galaxy S4 could make an appearance, as previously rumoured, but Pocket-lint thinks that's more a result of some fevered imaginations, because there is little or no evidence to support it.

In fact, there's more than enough evidence to the contrary. For a start, the tag line for the teaser says "the world is waiting for... something new". As technically impressive and innovative as the next Galaxy S phone may be, it's hardly going to be "something new", as in something unlike anything ever before. It is our bet - and don't quote us on this - that it will be a... smartphone. Gosh. And it will run Android. Crikey.

Instead, considering Samsung's long CES heritage, the new product is more likely to be from the audio-visual side of the business. And, considering that CES 2012's big product launch was centred around the ES8000 TV and its face recognition, motion control and upgradability, we wouldn't be surprised if it was a new television. A commercially available Samsung ultra high-definition TV, anyone?

To be completely honest, we won't know for sure until the Samsung CES press conference on Monday 7 January. The video doesn't reveal any further secrets. Even the flash frames behind the date are just pictures of Las Vegas. Pocket-lint will be there to find out - that much you can count on.

What do you think Samsung's "something new" could be? Let us know in the comments below...