  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung CES teaser hits, 'something new' inbound - UHD TV more likely than Galaxy S4 (video)

|
1/3 Pocket-lint
Reasons to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Reasons to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Samsung has posted an official teaser trailer for its CES 2013 presence, promising "something new" to be on view on its stand at the Las Vegas trade show next month. This has led to many speculating that the Samsung Galaxy S4 could make an appearance, as previously rumoured, but Pocket-lint thinks that's more a result of some fevered imaginations, because there is little or no evidence to support it.

In fact, there's more than enough evidence to the contrary. For a start, the tag line for the teaser says "the world is waiting for... something new". As technically impressive and innovative as the next Galaxy S phone may be, it's hardly going to be "something new", as in something unlike anything ever before. It is our bet - and don't quote us on this - that it will be a... smartphone. Gosh. And it will run Android. Crikey.

samsung ces teaser hits something new inbound uhd tv more likely than galaxy s4 video image 2

Instead, considering Samsung's long CES heritage, the new product is more likely to be from the audio-visual side of the business. And, considering that CES 2012's big product launch was centred around the ES8000 TV and its face recognition, motion control and upgradability, we wouldn't be surprised if it was a new television. A commercially available Samsung ultra high-definition TV, anyone?

To be completely honest, we won't know for sure until the Samsung CES press conference on Monday 7 January. The video doesn't reveal any further secrets. Even the flash frames behind the date are just pictures of Las Vegas. Pocket-lint will be there to find out - that much you can count on.

What do you think Samsung's "something new" could be? Let us know in the comments below...

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours: What's the story so far?
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Amazing Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks reveal all, including price, date and key specifications
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
The slider phone is 2019's answer to the notch - does it make sense?
In-display fingerprint readers: How do they work and what phones will we see them in?
Comments