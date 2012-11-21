Samsung Galaxy S4 specifications rumours and leaks ramp up

There have been several Samsung Galaxy S4 rumours floating about of late. One suggests the new Android handset will be launched at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February, the other that it will be announced even sooner, at CES in Las Vegas in January.

Although we favour the former, we won't know for sure until the Samsung press conference at CES, scheduled for 2pm EST (10pm in the UK) on Monday 7 January. Until then, we can only speculate, as others are doing, on the phone's specifications.

The latest round of rumours continue to suggest that the Galaxy S4 will have a 5-inch touchscreen (well, 4.99-inch) and that it will feature 441ppi because of its 1920 x 1080 Full HD display.

However, there are now also murmurings through a number of sources, including Korean language site asiae.co.kr, that there will be a 13-megapixel camera. The Samsung Galaxy Note 2 was supposedly going to come with a similar sensor, but was downscaled before release because of a limit on how many sensors Samsung could buy in from Sony. This is less likely to be a problem this time around, it is claimed.

The rumour suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S4 will adopt the same quad-core Samsung Exynos 5450 chipset as the Samsung-built Nexus 10 tablet. Considering that it's four Cortex-A15 cores running at 2GHz however, GSMArena is sceptical, guessing that it would suck the life out of a mobile battery that's naturally smaller than that driving a tablet device.

Pocket-lint will be at CES 2013 for the entire duration of the show, bringing you all of the news as it happens. Including any announcements Samsung makes.