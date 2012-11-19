  CES 2013: Samsung Galaxy S IV launch rumoured

Samsung could launch the Samsung Galaxy S IV as early as CES 2013 at the start of January, after rumours that the company will unveil a new smartphone at the show.

Putting two and two together to make five, news outlets and blogs got themselves in a flurry of excitement over the weekend, following a story first published in Asia Economics.

It reported on Friday that Samsung was planning to introduce a smartphone with a large 1920 x 1080 resolution display at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in January.

That's led many to believe that Samsung has brought forward the Samsung Galaxy S IV launch (the SGS flagship launch is usually between February and May) to January to build on the momentum being enjoyed by the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 and the phone's predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S III.

According to rumours currently circulating, the SGS4, will pack an even bigger screen than the SGS3. If correct, it will sport a 5-inch full HD AMOLED display that includes a pixel density of 441 pixels-per-inch.

It's not the first time the 5-inch display specs have been touted. The Korean Times reported in September that the Samsung Galaxy S4 launch date was set for February 2013 and would come with a 5-inch screen.

At the time, the newspaper reported that a local supplier had told it that the screen-size will be 5-inches, up from 4.8-inches on the Galaxy S III. It will also be an OLED display.

However sources said at the time that Samsung planned to unveil its next flagship Android smartphone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February 2013.

A CES launch would mean the phone would come just eight months after the Samsung Galaxy S3.