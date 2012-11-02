  1. Home
Zara Phillips sits for Samsung Galaxy Note 2 portrait

The Queen's granddaughter and Olympic medallist Zara Phillips is the subject of a new portrait drawn by renowned artist Darren Baker, whose previous work includes portraits of the Queen, Tony Blair and Lewis Hamilton. Where this latest creation differs is that it was sketched entirely using a Samsung Galaxy Note 2.

The sitting took place at Home House in the heart of London, with Baker solely using the S Pen stylus that comes with the device. The software used was the latest version of Samsung's proprietary S Note application.

zara phillips sits for samsung galaxy note 2 portrait image 4

"I love the concept of this portrait," said Phillips.

"To have the chance to work with Samsung to give the traditional portrait a modern twist was really appealing. It was incredible to watch it take shape – and to see just how intricate the artist could be with the S-Pen.

"I’ve got a Galaxy Note 2 myself, and although I’m no artist, it’s great for me – I can keep up to speed on emails, edit and make notes on my training schedule and even watch movies if I find myself with some spare time."

Pocket-lint gave the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 four-and-a-half stars out of five when we reviewed it at the beginning of last month.

