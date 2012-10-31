Samsung Galaxy Premier announced, Russia and Ukraine first to get it

Samsung has officially announced a new addition to its Galaxy line-up of Android smartphones: the Galaxy Premier.

Looking much more like the Samsung Galaxy S III than, even, the Samsung Galaxy S III Mini, the Galaxy Premier has a 4.65-inch HD Super AMOLED screen with a 1280 x 720 resolution. It comes with Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean) from the box, and has an 8-megapixel camera on the rear, 1.9-megapixel front-facing.

All the general Samsung Touchwiz UI and proprietary app gubbins are present, as are NFC, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n) wireless connectivity. There's no LTE tech inside the launch version, which offers just HSPA + 21/5.76 (850/900/1900/2100Mhz) and EDGE/GPRS (850/900/1800/1900Mhz) network compatibility, but other regions may get 4G connectivity depending on the local networks.

The Samsung Galaxy Premier will be available in both 8GB and 16GB flavours, with a microSD card slot allowing for expansion up to a further 32GB.

Its battery is 2100 mAh and dimensions/weight are 68.02 x 134.2 x 8.99mm, 130g.

Initially, the Samsung Galaxy Premier will be released in Russia in November, with the Ukraine soon to follow (in December). It will cost 5,555 Ukrainian hryvna in the latter (the only price quoted so far), equating to £421.

China, South Korea and South East Asia will also get versions of the smartphone. There's no word on whether it will make it across to Europe or the US at present.