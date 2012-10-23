  Samsung serves divorce papers on Apple, will no longer supply display tech

Samsung will no longer provide Apple with LCD panels, ending a long-standing partnership and increasing an already bitter rivalry between the two technology giants.

The Korean manufacturer has been the main provider of liquid crystal display panels for Apple’s iOS products. But with LG and Sharp increasingly becoming the go-to companies for Apple with regards to panel technology – both are said to be delivering the glass displays for the soon to be announced iPad mini – Samsung is reported to have decided to terminate its contract with Apple.

It’s the latest chapter in an increasingly sour relationship between the two corporations, following a long-running copyright infringement case between them.

According to The Korea Times, it is no longer financially beneficial for Samsung to provide Apple with its display technology, based on what the Cupertino company is offering.

“We are unable to supply our flat screens to Apple with huge price discounts. Samsung has already cut our portion of shipments to Apple and next year we will stop shipping displays,” an anonymous senior Samsung source told The Korea Times.

Instead Samsung will look to develop relations with the likes of Amazon, which is increasing its own display orders from the Korean manufacturer as it looks to deliver more tablet devices.

“Although we are losing Apple business, Samsung looks safe as we found the right alternatives — Amazon and Samsung Electronics’ handset division,” the source added.

Apple is expected to unveil its new iPad mini on 23 October at a San Jose event. Pocket-lint will be in attendance.

UPDATE 23 October: It would appear relations between Samsung and Apple aren't as strained as was first feared after a Samsung spokesperson rejected The Korea Times article:

"Samsung Display has never tried to cut the supply for LCD panels to Apple," Samsung told CNET.

Samsung has asked The Korea Times to update its article, though at the time of writing no such amendment has been made.

So looks like we could still be seeing Samsung manufactured displays in Apple products after all.