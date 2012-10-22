  Samsung Nexus 10 tablet arriving with Android 4.2 at Google 29 October event

An internal video has been circulated around Google detailing which devices and software will be unveiled at the company’s New York 29 October event.

Topping the bill is confirmation of a Samsung-built 10-inch tablet, codenamed “Manta”, but more likely to arrive as the Nexus 10. Noticeably the device will run Android 4.2, but rather than be Key Lime Pie, it will just be another increment to the existing Jelly Bean OS.

This Android update will introduce “Content in the Center”, with a Google Play store widget and a "tablet sharing" facility that will enable multiple users to access their own apps and email from the same tablet device.

Other specs revealed in the video, the content of which was confirmed to thenextweb.com, is that the Samsung Manta’s display will be a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, boast a 16:10 aspect ratio and 300ppi.

The video is also alleged to confirm the existence of a 32GB version of the Nexus 7 – only last week the Argos Christmas catalogue appeared to reveal as much – though an HSPA+ (3G) variant will also be made available, allowing web surfing outside of a Wi-Fi zone.

Finally, the LG Nexus 4's specs are revealed as being a quad-core 1.5GHz Qualcomm APQ8064 Snapdragon processor, a 4.7-inch 1280 x 768 pixel resolution display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage, 2100 mAh battery, 8-megapixel rear camera and 1.3-megapixel front-facing snapper. All of which had already been speculated, but judging by the video we can now place it in the “going to happen” box.

Google’s big reveal is due to take place on 29 October, the same day as Microsoft’s San Francisco Windows Phone 8 event.