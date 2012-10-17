  Samsung Galaxy S3 Jelly Bean US update confirmed

Here's the good news: Samsung in the US has confirmed the Galaxy S III update is coming. The bad news is, it could take a couple of months to get to your phone.

In an official statement, the US arm of the company said: "Samsung Mobile will begin the rollout of Android 4.1, Jelly Bean, to all Galaxy S III smartphones in the US in the coming months. Galaxy S III owners will receive the Jelly Bean update as well as a host of new and enhanced TouchWiz features, making it a faster and more responsive device experience.

"The update will also bring new capabilities to the camera, video and user interface, as well as access to ESPN’s ScoreCenter app with custom AllShare integration."

The update will be made available both over the air and as a download via Kies in the coming months. The specific timing and update method will be announced by each carrier partner, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless and US Cellular.

Sadly that means that while Samsung is keen for it to happen, if AT&T or Sprint drag their heals you ain't gonna see your update anytime soon.

The Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update has been touted for some time, with the first SGS3 models sporting the new version of Android spotted at German trade show IFA in August.

Since then the update has started to roll out to random European countries, while official ROMs are available for those feeling brave enough to install it themselves.

The biggest improvement to the phone is the introduction of Google Now, better notification control and enhancements to the camera that allow you to add creative effects to your photos.

No official word on what this all means for UK SGS3 customers, but we've contacted Samsung in the UK to find out whether UK owners have to wait for a couple of months or if there's better news than that.