Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini coming to UK, press pictures and specs leak

Samsung has hinted to Pocket-lint that its Galaxy S III Mini smartphone will be coming to the UK at some point, after its launch at an official event in Germany tomorrow (11 October).

"Galaxy S III Mini will come with 4-inch display and we are going to unveil the product tomorrow," we were told by Samsung UK.

In addition, a press picture of the device has leaked, along with some purported specifications. German mobile phone website Mobile Geeks claims that it will come with a 4.0-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with an 800 x 480 pixel resolution.

It will house a STE U8420 dual-core 1.0 Ghz processor, which is not as powerful as the Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A9 CPU found in the larger S III. The camera is claimed to have a 5-megapixel sensor (the S III has 8-megapixels), although it will contain the same amount of RAM, 1GB.

Mobile Geeks claims that the Galaxy S III Mini will come with 16GB of built-in storage and have a microSD card slot allowing up to a further 32GB. It'll come with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean from the box and feature Wi-Fi, DLNA, a Micro USB connection, and NFC for sharing between handsets/contactless payment.

Its battery will be lower spec than the larger model, at 1500 mAh - although it does have less demanding processor and screen - and the overall dimensions are quoted at 121.55 x 62.95 x 9.85mm.

One listed specification that makes us a touch wary, however, is that it is claimed to be made of "plastic". Samsung uses hard polycarbonate, which is not strictly a plastic, for its Galaxy S III (and Note 2) so we suspect that specific nugget of information may not have come from an internal source.

Nevertheless, we'll find out for sure tomorrow when the handset is officially unveiled.

UPDATE: It just struck us here on Pocket-lint that the specifications above are remarkably similar to those of the 4-inch screen-touting Samsung Galaxy S Advance, which came out at the beginning on the year - save for Jelly Bean and the dimensions.

Either Samsung is giving its former budget handset a make-over and a well-received name to sell more units, or the specifications above are speculative based on the Advance's own. Hmm, we shall see...