  Samsung Galaxy S III 'mini' confirmed - 11 October reveal

Samsung chief JK Shin has confirmed that the manufacturer is set to reveal a 4-inch "mini" version of its flagship Samsung Galaxy S III device.

Speaking to the Korean press, Shin remained cagey about the details of the phone, saying only that the display would measure 4-inches, but he did add that it will have a "full form factor".

"We'll be launching a 4-inch Galaxy S III on the 11th in Germany," Shin said. "There's a lot of demand for a 4-inch screen device in Europe. Some call it an entry-level device, but we call it 'mini'."

Speculation had been mounting that Samsung would go mini with its Galaxy S III, after a press invite was sent inviting the tech fraternity to its Flagship Store in Frankfurt. Emblazoned across the invitation were the words: "So big can be small. And so small can be big," along with the letter "S", symbolic with Samsung's Galaxy range.

The original Samsung Galaxy S had a 4-inch display when it was launched in 2010, subsequently updated with the Galaxy S Plus in 2011. The new Samsung Galaxy S III Mini seems to follow this trend, maintaining a 4-incher in Samsung's Galaxy portfolio, while leveraging the goodwill surrounding the Galaxy S III name.

At the moment there's no word on specs, but we'll bring you all the details as it unfolds, including whether we'll see this shiny new smartphone in the UK.