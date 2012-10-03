  Samsung invite hints at mini Samsung Galaxy S III

Samsung has issued a press invitation to what some are saying will be the unveiling of a small version of its flagship Samsung Galaxy S III phone.

The invite is for an unveiling at Samsung’s Mobile Store in Frankfurt on 11 October with the words (in German), “So big can be small. And so small can be big”, emblazoned across it.

Not much to go on, we know, but coupled with the fact that in the background of the invite is the "S" reserved for Samsung’s Galaxy flagship models and our attention has certainly been captivated.

It’s not the first murmuring of a Samsung Galaxy S III mini we’ve heard about either. Sammobile.com recently claimed that the phone was very much the real deal, naming December as an in-store arrival date.

It even claimed to know some of the specs the phone would have, including a 4-inch display (which doesn’t sound that mini), a 5-megapixel camera, Android Jelly Bean operating system and a dual-core CPU.

It’s all speculation and hearsay at present, but Pocket-lint will of course bring you the latest should 11 October prove as revealing as some forecast it will.

If Samsung does unveil a Galaxy S III mini in October, it could well be the same month that Apple launches its much-rumoured iPad mini. Not that we're saying Samsung would do anything to upset the party, of course.