Samsung Galaxy Note 2 LTE coming to EE, yours from 15 October

EE has announced that the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 will be available as a 4G-ready handset in the UK from 15 October.

Adding Samsung's 5.55-inch Note to the selection of the UK 4G handsets on offer, you'll be able to take advantage of faster data speeds on the move, with Samsung's phablet joining a line-up of the hottest smartphones available.

Also on offer are the iPhone 5, Samsung Galaxy S III, HTC One XL and Huawei Ascend P1 LTE, all of which are available from today, Wednesday, 3 October.

However, even though you'll be able to buy handsets compatible with EE's 1800MHz band, which is being repurposed for 4G, there is still no official word on when the service will actually go live.

EE continues to say that its 4G mobile network will be available in the "coming weeks". Equally, there is no word on what you'll have to pay to use the service, or what the tariffs will be.

Under current plans, those opting to buy the hardware today - or from 15 October, in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Note II LTE - will do so under an Orange or T-Mobile contract and then get the option to switch to EE once the service is publicly available.