Crystal encrusted Samsung Galaxy S III Swarovski Edition by Amosu Couture

Samsung Galaxy S III Swarovski Edition
Footballers, hip-hop stars and folks with far too much money, behold the Samsung Galaxy S III Swarovski Edition. Created by Amosu Couture this bling-fest of a handset boasts 500 Swarovski crystals and a further 16 Swarovski crystallised elements built into the home button. 

As with the standard Samsung Galaxy S III, the Swarovski Edition is available in white and blue, though Amosu Couture is bundling in an additional Amosu couture calf leather case (worth £200) free of charge, which is available in a wide array of different colours. 

crystal encrusted samsung galaxy s iii swarovski edition by amosu couture image 2

The 500 Swarovski crystals are embedded into the bezel or edge of the Samsung Galaxy S III, so expect the handset to pack some additional weight.

How much for one of these beauties, we hear you ask? Amosu Couture is selling the Samsung Galaxy S III Swarovski Edition unlocked and online for £2,099. However, for an additional fee you can get the device personalised with a logo or name etched into the back. 

Existing Samsung Galaxy S III have the additional option of pimping up their current handset to Swarovski Edition levels for "just" £1,399.

