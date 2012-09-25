Link found that will reset some Samsung Galaxy phones without warning
A security hole has been discovered that allows some Samsung Galaxy phones running TouchWiz to be automatically factory reset without warning. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S2.
It was found by ex-Gadget Geeks presenter Tom Scott, among others, and all unsuspecting users have to do is go to a webpage via a specific link and their phone will be wiped back to how it came in the box.
"The USSD code to factory data reset a Galaxy S3 is *2767*3855# and can be triggered from browser like this," wrote Scott.
Developer Tom Hutchinson, who has helped Pocket-lint work out the incredibly damaging bug, says that the security blunder affects the Samsung Galaxy S3 too. The Ace, the SGS2 and S Advance have also been found to be affected so far. "Most, if not all Gingerbread phones or newer running TouchWiz will be vulnerable," he claims.
The fear is that those looking to wipe out Samsung phones would be able to embed the code easily on a website without Galaxy owners even realising what was about to happen. It could easily be used in a QR code too, and unwittingly scanned by a user.
In testing on the Pocket-lint SGS3, we've been unable to get the command to work. However, Arnoud Wokke, a journalist at Tweakers.net, claimed on Twitter to have the bug affecting the Samsung Galaxy S II and the Galaxy S Advance. He too was unable to get it working on the Galaxy Note or the Galaxy S III.
Worrying, nonetheless.
UPDATED 26 September: Samsung has told SlashGear that Galaxy S III users should ensure their phone is running the latest software as this resolves any issues:
“We would like to assure our customers that the recent security issue concerning the GALAXY S III
has already been resolved through a software update. We recommend all GALAXY S III customers to download the latest software update, which can be done quickly and easily via the Over-The-Air (OTA) service.”
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
- Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 + UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Comments