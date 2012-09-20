  Samsung Galaxy Note 2 gets November USA release

US customers will be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 from November, after the Korean manufacturer announced network availability.

The device, unveiled at IFA in August, will be available in America on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless and US Cellular networks. Though Samsung or the operators have yet to unveil on what price plans the handset will be available, Samsung says the device will be available from mid-November.

Though the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 is expected to arrive in the UK before the end of the year, it’s uncertain as to whether it will be the LTE and thus 4G-enabled version or not. With the US already being catered for when it comes to 4G, customers that side of the pond will be able to enjoy faster network speeds from the off.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 2 saw the screen size increased to 5.5-inches in comparison to the original’s 5.3-inch display and runs Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.