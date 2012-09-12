Samsung confirms Samsung Galaxy S3 Jelly Bean update, won't commit to more than 'October'

Samsung has confirmed that the Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update for its Samsung Galaxy S III smartphone will be arriving soon. However, it wouldn't pin down the date exactly, merely saying "October".

As Pocket-lint reported yesterday, the network EE - formerly Everything Everywhere - said its titanium grey exclusive version of the Samsung Galaxy S III LTE, which will work on its newly launched 4G service, will come with Android 4.1 from the get go. There was also a working handset at the press conference in London yesterday loaded with the newest version of the operating system, as we illustrated in pictures.

In addition, a near-final build of the OS leaked several days ago, prompting many to believe that the consumer roll-out was merely weeks, if not days away.

Samsung has now confirmed that it'll be the former, rather than the latter.

Speaking to CNET, the company gave the "October" window for release, and followed it up with: "Details regarding the availability across network channels will be announced in due course."

It is speculated, therefore, that the first SGS3's that will receive the firmware update in the UK will be the SIM-free models.

Are you waiting for Jelly Bean to arrive on the SGS3? Or are you happy with the current build of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich? Let us know in the comments below...