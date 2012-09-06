Samsung Galaxy S III: 20 million units sold in just 100 days
Twenty million units sold in just 100 days is good business no matter how you look at it. So expect the champagne to be flowing at Samsung HQ – perhaps the booze will cause the manufacturer temporarily to forget the Apple trial – after it attributed those figures to its flagship Samsung Galaxy S III device.
The Samsung Galaxy S III went on sale only in May and even before these latest figures had laid claim to being the Korean giant's most successful smartphone to date.
“The Galaxy S III has enjoyed tremendous attention and popularity since its launch in May, and we are thrilled with its success,” said JK Shin, president and head of IT & mobile communications division at Samsung Electronics.
“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to customers who have chosen the Galaxy S III. We will never stop providing the latest smart mobile technologies to help users live a life extraordinary.”
Despite the success of the Samsung Galaxy S III, Samsung proved it wasn’t placing all its bets on the Android platform, announcing several Windows Phone 8 devices at the recent IFA event in Berlin. These included the Samsung Ativ S smartphone and Samsung Ativ Tab tablet.
