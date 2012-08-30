  Samsung Galaxy Note 2 confirmed for Three in UK, but will it be 4G?

Mobile phone operator Three has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will be stocking the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 in the UK later this year.

“Following the success of the Samsung Galaxy Note, we’re delighted to add the Samsung Galaxy Note II to our range. Perfect for those who love their tech and with an array of intuitive features as seen on the Galaxy S III, this smartphone provides the efficiency of a tablet in the palm of your hand, giving users the best experience on Three," Sylvia Chind, head of devices at Three, said.

What Three hasn't said, is whether it will be stocking the LTE version to work with its shiny new 4G data network expected to be launching later in the year.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 2 hands-on

Three has just bought some of Everything Everywhere's 4G Spectrum in the UK and this would be the perfect device with which to brag about the new service. Vodafone and O2 are still waiting for the official 4G auction to go ahead in early 2013, so the operator could strike while the iron is hot.

Three declined to comment on requests for further information on the actual specs of the Samsung device, or tell us when the company plans to launch its 4G network to consumers. In addition, Samsung is yet to confirm which model of the Galaxy Note 2 it will be bringing to the UK.

It's worth noting though, that one of the spectrum bands used for South Korea's 4G network is the same as the one allocated for 4G by Three and Everything Everywhere in the UK, 1800MHz. It's not a massive leap of faith, therefore, to presume that Samsung, a South Korean company, could also quiet easily facilitate UK customers allowing them to access faster speeds on both the Three and Everything Everywhere's new network.

We will keep you posted.

- Samsung Galaxy Note 2: What's new?