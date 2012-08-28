  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S III gets Drive Link app with MirrorLink compatibility

Samsung Galaxy S III users can now download the Drive Link application that enables handsfree calling, turn-by-turn directions and the ability to stream music stored on the phone through the car’s speakers. 

The in-car application integrates with any other driving apps you have loaded on the phone, with large virtual buttons and a simple menu structure making it easy to administer commands while driving. 

Drive Link will also enable directions to any addresses found in text messages or through S Calendar, to be entered into the destination bar by simply pressing on them. Users can select preset addresses or choose from destinations visited recently or from a favourites list.

samsung galaxy s iii gets drive link app with mirrorlink compatibility image 2

MirrorLink is also compatible with Drive Link. Enabling this function will connect the phone to the car’s Infotainment system so any messages you receive will appear on the car's own display, while any music stored on the phone or from music streaming apps can be played through the car’s speakers. 

Finally, when you receive a text, email or social network update, Drive Link will implement the Text-to Speech facility that will read out your messages to you.

Drive Link is available to download now on the Samsung Galaxy S III from the Samsung Apps store. Samsung says the app will also be made available to other Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich devices “in the near future”

