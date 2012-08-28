  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S3 goes colourful with new nature-inspired colours


Holding out on the Samsung Galaxy S3 because you don't like the white or blue colours currently available? Good news, Samsung has announced a range of new colours for its patent avoiding flagship smartphone.

According to Samsung, the new colours take their "inspiration from the Earth’s richest materials"  - which means you get to chose from Amber Brown, Garnet Red, Sapphire Black and Titanium Grey. 

The smartphone itself is the same model that is already available and on sale and Samsung describes the new covers as featuring a "pure and clear material" called Hyperglaze on the back cover casing.

If you doubted Samsung's intentions you'll be pleased to know it didn't just pick them from a Dulux colour chart at a local DIY store.

Amber Brown is supposedly inspired by the "mysterious and unique gem" while Garnet Red is so called  in tribute to the "rare and special, gemstone Almandite Garnet worn as an amulet by the ancient Egyptians who believed the stone contained protective powers".

Sapphire Black is inspired by the stones used by the ancient people of India and Persia for protection, with the belief they strengthened one’s willpower - not just because people like boring coloured phones, say the phone manufacturer - and Titanium Grey supposedly means "intelligence, insight and curiosity," rather than a reference to Christian Grey from Fifty Shades of Grey.

Not all colours will be available in all countries Samsung warns, but it does mean you don't have to opt for just white or blue.

