Is Samsung set to make the next Google Nexus phone?

Specs for what is thought to be the next Nexus phone have been leaked on the internet and it looks like Samsung could be getting another bite of the cherry.

Codenamed GT-I9260, the specs appear on a document sandwiched in between the Samsung Galaxy S III and the original Galaxy Nexus, which of course was also made by Samsung.

Scanning the specs makes for interesting reading, albeit some aspects can’t help but disappoint. For example, according to the document, the Nexus GT-I9260 will house only a 1.5 dual-core A9 processor. This is enough power to handle Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, but we’d have hoped for a quad-core all the same.

However, compared to the original Samsung Galaxy Nexus, the screen, though the same size (4.65-inches), has been improved to a Super AMOLED HD – putting it on a par with the Samsung Galaxy S III - while the camera has also been boosted to an 8-megapixel as opposed to 5-megapixel snapper.

Yet Samsung might not be the only manufacturer to be gearing up for a Nexus assault. Android Noodles claims to have seen a document detailing three different Nexus devices, one of which is the Samsung Galaxy Nexus II (GT-I9260), the other two being the LG Optimus Nexus and Sony Xperia Nexus.

Unfortunately Android Noodles has been unable to show any proof of this document – yes, we know – but Google has said that it intends to use multiple OEM partners for future Nexus devices having already done so with the Asus manufactured Nexus 7. Are Sony and LG about to get in on the act?

Who would you like to see make the next Google Nexus phone?