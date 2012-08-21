  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S II Plus rears its head, again

Samsung Galaxy S II Plus
If the Samsung Galaxy S III is a little out of your price range and its predecessor the Galaxy S II just doesn’t quite cut the mustard, you could be in luck. Images of the Samsung Galaxy S II Plus have re-emerged on the net, complete with specs. 

We haven’t heard so much as an iota with regard to the Samsung Galaxy S II Plus since we cited a benchmark back in February. However, Chilean carrier VTR has begun listing the device on its site.

samsung galaxy s ii plus rears its head again image 3

In terms of specs and we’re looking at a 4.5-inch AMOLED display – the original Samsung Galaxy S II’s screen measured 4.3-inches – dual core 1.5GHz chip and 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. 

Assuming the specs are correct, the Samsung Galaxy S II Plus will run Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, while memory-wise the device will house 1GB RAM, 16GB of on-board and a microSD slot to boost storage levels further.

samsung galaxy s ii plus rears its head again image 2

The Samsung Galaxy S II has been one of the Korean manufacturer’s best-ever selling smartphones. However, with the Samsung Galaxy S III already on the market, is there a place for the Samsung Galaxy S II Plus?

Would you buy the Samsung Galaxy S II Plus or just opt for the Samsung Galaxy S III? Let us know in the comments below...

