Samsung Galaxy S Duos brings dual SIM love to border-hopping Androids
Samsung has announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S Duos Android smartphone. The Duos name indicates that it's a dual-SIM model, ideal for those tired of carrying two phones, or who spend their time hopping across borders regularly.
The Samsung Galaxy S Duos may have some of Galaxy S III's styling, but this a lower-spec device.
In terms of hardware, Samsung reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S Duos has a 1GHz processor, a 1500mAh battery and 4GB of on-board storage, which sets it near entry level in modern terms. There is a microSD card slot for expansion, however.
Around the back is a 5-megapixel camera which, although limited in pixels, probably won't be a cause for concern.
The Android handset measures 63.1 x 121.5 x 10.5mm, so it's pretty compact, and at 120g, lightweight too. There is a 4-inch display on the front, with an 800 x 480 pixel resolution.
The Samsung Galaxy S Duos will arrive running Android 4.0, Ice Cream Sandwich, with the familiar skin over the top.
Samsung boast that the S Duos offers "always on" dual-SIM functionality, so if you have a domestic calling plan and a foreign data plan, for example, it should all be easy to manage.
It's launching initially in Europe, before rolling out to other territories, and we notice a note at the bottom of Samsung's details that indicates the LTE version will differ in specs – so if you're lucky enough to live in an LTE area, keep your eyes peeled.
The Samsung Galaxy S Duos will be landing in Europe in September.
